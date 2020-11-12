WWE News: The Undertaker Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Character In WWE At The Moment

In a recent interview with New York Post ahead of his retirement celebrations this month, The Undertaker said that Bray Wyatt is “the strongest character WWE has right now.”

However, “The Deadman” stated that Wyatt needs to stay invested in his gimmick and reject any bad ideas that may be offered to him by management and the creative team.

According to The Undertaker, it’s easy for the company’s writers to get “a little carried away” and for the performers to accept what they’re given as a result. That’s why he wants Wyatt to stay focused on his character.

Wyatt is often compared to The Undertaker as both of their characters represent the darker side of WWE. They’ve both played cult leaders on television, and their respective personas are synonymous with storylines that feature supernatural horror elements.

While the performers faced each other at WrestleMania 31, fans have been itching to see the pair lock horns again. In the New York Post interview, The Undertaker said that he’d be open to the idea if he was still in his prime.

“We could have really done something special together,” Undertaker said.”Especially since I worked with Bray right after I lost to Brock [Lesnar] that year. I think it would have been a really nice catalyst into where he’s at now.”

While The Undertaker is downplaying another showdown between the pair, Wyatt has been doing the opposite. As documented by Sportskeeda, Wyatt has teased a feud between the pair, claiming that his “The Fiend” alter ego wants to battle “The Deadman.”

The Undertaker is expected to appear on the company’s television shows in the lead up to his final farewell at Survivor Series. While it remains to be seen if he’ll encounter “The Fiend,” the legend told the New York Post that he has no intention of wrestling again.

“I realized I have taken every physical gift, tool that I have and have used it up. There’s no water left in the sponge, if I can use that analogy. I’ve rung everything I could get out of that sponge.”

The Undertaker went on to say that he considered continuing and participating in more cinematic matches, similar to the one he had with AJ Styles at this year’s WrestleMania.

However, “The Deadman” feels that this method would be cheating as they’d be working around his limitations. He’s 55 years old and unable to perform at a physical level that he deems satisfactory.