Crazy ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Eric’s Shocking Decision Stuns Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 13 reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) will make a shocking decision. The patriarch will listen to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) but ultimately he knows that he needs to put his own feelings aside and do what’s best for everyone. According to SheKnows Soaps, Wyatt may not be expecting the answer that he’s about to receive.

Wyatt Goes To Bat For His Mom

Although Wyatt knows what his mother is capable of, they are still very close. He knows that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) made a mistake when she tried to oust Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) from the family. She and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) should never have schemed to break up Brooke and the love of her life, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Now Quinn is praying the price for her mistake, while Shauna’s sitting pretty at the mansion.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Wyatt will make his way to Eric’s house to rectify the situation. He wants to plead Quinn’s case, man-to-man, and hope that his stepfather will take pity on her. He knows that Eric is very angry with his spouse, but he will remind the patriarch that they are married and share a special connection. Wyatt knows that Quinn and Eric still love each other very much.

Eric’s Shocking Decision

Eric has always had a soft spot for Quinn. He knows that she wasn’t perfect when she married him, but she swore that she would put her scheming ways behind her. So, when she used her evil talents against his family, Eric felt betrayed. He really thought that she had changed and had defended her.

The patriarch also believes that Quinn manipulated and used Shauna to get what she wants. He thinks that Shauna just followed through on her best friend’s orders without understanding how the raven-haired beauty was using her to get rid of her nemesis.

Although Eric still has feelings for his wife, he also has a strong sense of duty to his family first. He needs to protect Ridge, Brooke, and his children from Quinn and her shenanigans. Eric won’t allow her back into his house and life. He’s sad that things have to end this way, but he needs to do what is best for everyone.

Of course, Wyatt will be shocked. He believed that Eric would forgive his wife. Wyatt knows that his stepfather as a just and fair person, who gives everyone a second chance. So, why won’t he forgive Quinn and allow her to prove herself? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn may find out her answer as soon as next week.

Will Eric really give up his marriage after Quinn’s one crazy mistake?