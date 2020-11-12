Kehlani Wears Short One-Shouldered White Dress & Strappy Heels For ‘Billboard’

Kehlani took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The Grammy Award-nominated singer has graced the latest cover of Billboard magazine and looks nothing short of incredible.

The “Nights Like This” hitmaker stunned in a one-shouldered white dress that fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. The item of clothing displayed a hint of her decolletage and as well as the numerous tattoos inked on her neck, arms, and legs. Kehlani paired the look with black strappy heels that showcased her pedicured toes and gave her some extra height. She accessorized herself with a couple of gold necklaces, bracelets, an ankle bracelet, and rings while keeping her nails short. Kehlani styled her wavy brunette hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first slide, the entertainer attached the cover shot which saw the star pose in front of a curtain backdrop with both her arms raised above her head. She tilted her head to the side while gazing at the camera lens with her lips parted.

In the next slide, Kehlani was captured sitting down on a tall stall with one foot raised onto a glass surface. She looked at the camera with a subtle pout while resting her hand on her knee.

In the tags, the songstress credited her hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez, makeup artist Pircilla Pae, and fashion stylist Scot Louie for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 316,000 likes and over 2,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 12.2 million followers.

“Congratulations Kehlani. Real love and have strong power,” one user wrote.

“Yes baby you look so good,” another person shared.

“You are my favorite R&B artist right now,” remarked a third fan.

“You have some beautiful tattoos, very creative,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kehlani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she upped her fashion game in a black sweater with a pattern all over. Kehlani rolled the long sleeves up and paired the ensemble with a sheer skirt that also featured a pattern all over. She wore fiery red thigh-high boots underneath and completed her outfit with long gloves that matched her skirt. Kehlani accessorized with a large black leather bag and small earrings while tieing the majority of her brunette hair up.