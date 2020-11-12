WWE’s Alexa Bliss Busts Out Of Gothic-Inspired Outfit While Cosplaying As Legendary Wrestler In Latest Photos

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss took to Instagram on Thursday and paid tribute to The Undertaker with two stunning photos, wowing her 4.9 followers in the process.

The pictures showcased the former Women’s Champion cosplaying as “The Deadman” to celebrate his 30th anniversary. WWE is celebrating the momentous event throughout the month of November in the lead up to his final farewell at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Bliss recreated The Undertaker’s “Ministry of Darkness” gimmick, which saw the legendary performer play the leader of a satanic-themed cult and don gothic priest-like attire. In the photos, Bliss sported the character’s trademark leather collar and arm-length gloves.

The blond beauty was clad entirely in black, with the exception of her hair. She wore a cleavage-busting tanktop, leather trousers and cloak. Her nails were painted black, and the outfit was topped off with a pair of gloves that covered the majority of her forearms.

In the first snap, Bliss faced the camera and rubbed her hands together. Her expression gave off a mysterious vibe, admirably evoking the ominous and ambiguous nature of the wrestler she was honoring at the time.

Her straight blond and pink hair hung down to her chest, which provided a complementary contrast to what was otherwise a moody and mysterious snap.

The second photo saw Bliss pose in front of a purple wall with a slight smile on her face. She stood straight with her left arm hanging by her side. Her right hand held out her cloak to provide a clear shot of her outfit.

In the accompanying caption, Bliss mentioned that she was paying homage to The Undertaker and celebrating his 30 years in WWE. Her followers appreciated the uploads, and not only because she was celebrating the legacy of one of their favorite wrestlers.

The photos have received over 185,000 likes as of this writing. The superstar’s fans also took to the comments section and shared their adoration for her.

“Moment of Bliss,” gushed one Instagram user

“Phenom arises in goddess,” wrote a second Instagram follower.

Bliss is no stranger to the dark side in recent times, so it’s unsurprising that she played The Undertaker so well. She’s currently involved in a storyline with Bray Wyatt that’s featured demonic possession and other spooky elements.

As The Inquisitr documented earlier, Sasha Banks also dressed up as The Undertaker for her social media fans. She too added her own glamorous touch to the veteran’s iconic attire.