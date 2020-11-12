Jessie J Sings In A Tiny Bikini Top With Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes And Confesses To Going Skinny-Dipping

Jessie revealed that things got a bit wild after she had too much to drink.

British singer Jessie J went scantily clad to put on a show for her fans in the Instagram update that she posted on Wednesday. Jessie’s followers were thoroughly entertained by her performance, rewarding it with over 53,000 likes and counting.

Jessie serenaded her online audience in attire that included a dark blue bikini top with a metallic sheen. The piece featured halter ties and sliding cups for an adjustable fit. She wore the triangle cups spaced wide apart, and they cupped her perky cleavage to display it to its best advantage.

The long strings of her bikini bottoms dangled down from the waist of a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes. The hem of the short denim shorts was frayed with long strings that trailed over her bare thighs. Jessie wore the button of the zipper fly undone to expose her navel.

She accessorized with a pair of chunky hoop earrings and layered necklaces, including one with a large heavy pendant. The “Bang Bang” hitmaker styled her dark hair in a messy partial updo. The pieces that didn’t reach the small topknot on her crown spilled over the back of her neck.

Jessie belted out the Whitney Houston song “I Have Nothing,” and she put a ton of emotion into her performance. Her video began with the second verse of the romantic ballad. In lieu of a microphone, she held the crumpled remains of a cardboard foil roll.

Right before the pre-chorus, Jessie switched her microphone stand-in to a bottle of Tito’s tequila. In her caption, she let her followers know that her video was not a promotion for the alcoholic beverage. She also informed them that she only gets drunk three times a year.

Jessie concluded her free social media show by taking a swig of tequila while the audience of one present with her cheered. The singer identified the lucky lady as Sami Bernstein, the Chief Marketing Officer of the Kickback Shopping app.

Jessie’s karaoke performance received rave reviews from her Instagram followers.

“Your voice is my therapy!” wrote one fan in the comments section.

“You sound AMAZING,” gushed another admirer.

“Queen of vocals,” a third message read.

Jessie confessed that her loss of inhibition due to being drunk led to her forgoing a swimsuit to go skinny-dipping in a pool, which wasn’t the first time that the musician engaged in daring behavior at a pool. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned her fans by leaping from a rooftop into a pool in an Instagram upload that she shared a few weeks ago. She flashed her bra and let out a primal scream as she plummeted toward the water.