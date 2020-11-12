WWE’s Sasha Banks Rocks Cleavage-Baring Bodysuit & Pays Homage To The Undertaker In Latest Instagram Photos

WWE superstar Sasha Banks took to Instagram on Thursday and paid tribute to The Undertaker with a series of stunning snaps, much to the delight of her 4.9 followers.

In the photos, “The Boss” stood in a dark room and dressed entirely in black gear that was reminiscent of the WWE legend’s attire. Banks, however, added her own personal touch to the gothic aesthetic to give it a more glamorous sheen.

Banks wore a black bodysuit that showed off a hint of cleavage. The outfit was topped off with a pair of leather gloves that exposed her fingers and dark nail polish. The gloves were similar to the ones that “The Deadman” wears when he swings punches at his opponents.

The superstar still sported her common blue hairstyle, which made a return in time for last week’s Friday Night SmackDown. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently wowed her social media followers with a snap of herself boasting a different hair color.

In the first picture from the latest set, Banks kneeled down on one knee while making a clutching hand gesture. This was a recreation of The Undertaker’s iconic pose that he does at the end of his entrance before the lights come on.

The second snap depicted “The Boss” in fighting mode. Her left hand was clenched into a fist, while her right counterpart was outstretched and punching the air.

In the third upload, she clenched both of her firsts. Her right arm was also raised in the air, and the Friday Night SmackDown star flexed her muscular biceps. Her left hand was by her side, braced to unleash an uppercut at any given moment.

The final picture saw Banks stick out her tongue and raise her arms in the air while rolling her eyes to the back of her head, exposing her white pupils. This was a reference to another iconic Undertaker taunt that he’s performed for the better part of 30 years.

The accompanying caption simply mentioned the legendary wrestler’s name. Banks is one of many of his peers and fans who are celebrating The Undertaker’s 30th anniversary throughout the month ahead of his final farewell at Survivor Series.

While Banks’ Instagram set was meant as a tribute to an iconic performer, her adoring fans couldn’t help but share their appreciation for the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

As of this writing, the pictures have received over 90,000 likes and fans have flooded the comments section with compliments for Banks.