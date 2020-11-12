Jackie Janzer Leaves Little To The Imagination In New Pic

On Thursday, November 11, Austrian tattoo model Jackie Janzer took to her Instagram page and posted a racy pic to titillate her legions of followers.

In the snapshot, Jackie rocked a gray-colored, button-down top made up of ribbed fabric. It featured long sleeves and a short length.

To spice things up, Jackie left her top unbuttoned to show off major underboob. She also put her bare chest and taut stomach on full display.

The tattooed beauty teamed the top with a pair of black lace panties which drew attention to her toned thighs.

Jackie wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and back. She also let some of her hair cover the left side of her face.

In terms of jewelry, the hottie only opted for silver labrets in her cheeks.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Vienna, Austria, which is the model’s hometown. The shoot took place indoors, against the background of a white wall.

To strike a pose, Jackie knelt on a dark gray sofa. She kept one of her hands on her thighs and gazed straight at the camera. She also puckered her lips to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, Jackie conveyed her morning greetings to her fans and added several hashtags. The hottie also tagged her photographer, Christoph Peter-Silie, for acknowledgment.

Within 12 hours of posting, the snapshot amassed more than 34,000 likes. In addition, many of Jackie’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared close to 1,220 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty looks, and her sensual style.

“Oh wow, you are looking extremely hot and beautiful in this pic,” one of her fans commented.

“This made my day. Thanks for sharing, babe. Sending you lots of kisses,” chimed in another user.

“You’re my sunshine!! You are gorgeous!! Have a fabulous and happy day, Jackie cutie,” a third admirer remarked.

“Good morning!! Damn, your beauty is always so captivating! Every day, you get more and more beautiful,” a fourth follower wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

Other users posted words and phrases like “marry me,” “definition of perfection,” and “absolutely stunning,” to express their admiration.

Apart from her regular followers, several other models also liked and commented on the photo to show appreciation, including Luz Elena Echeverria, Brittny Baylis, and Audrey Bradford.

Jackie often wows users with her skin-baring photographs. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on November 6, she uploaded another sultry snap in which she rocked a black lace bra paired with denim shorts. She posed alongside her fellow tattoo model, Denny.