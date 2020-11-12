Dolly Parton Showcases Her Curvaceous Figure In Flirty Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline

Country singer Dolly Parton took to Instagram to show off her fabulous figure in a sexy mini dress on Thursday. The “I Will Always Love You” singer shared a throwback photo that saw her rocking the number with a pair of black high-heeled boots and matching cowboy hat.

Dolly’s dress was a bold red color that hugged her figure. It featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline with a black string that laced up the top. Wide pieces of black-and-red snakeskin print fabric trimmed the neckline and went across the front of the dress to the tops of her shoulders. The same trim was also on the bottoms of her sleeves and the hemline. The bottom was also fringed, allowing some of the bare skin on her thighs to peek through.

The singer’s boots came up the middle of her calves and they zipped up the back. They had pointed toes and high heels.

Speaking of hair, Dolly’s blond layered locks were styled with a light fringe surrounding her face while the ends skimmed the tops of her shoulders.

Dolly posed next to a blank white wall for the photo. The camera captured her from a side angle, giving her the perfect opportunity to flaunt her curvaceous figure — and, boy did she. With one hand on her hip and one leg slightly forward with her knee bent, she struck a sexy pose that put all of her curves on display. Her voluptuous chest, tiny waist and toned legs were hard to miss as she held one hand on the brim of the hat and smiled for the lens.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 36,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Dolly left a playful remark while indicating the snap was a throwback.

Throwback or not, hundreds of Dolly’s adoring fans loved seeing her looking so good in the enticing getup.

“Always have been and always will be #AMAZING,” one follower wrote.

“You are precious and I love you,” a second Instagram user replied with several emoji including a kiss and red hearts.

“Unmatched talent and beauty,” added a third admirer.

“You’re the tiniest and the cutest mountain girl there ever was! I love you, Dolly! Thank you for remaining a light in these dark times,” one comment read.

Not too long ago, Dolly shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot while she wore a formfitting ensemble while on stage. The white number featured rhinestones and sheer panels on the shoulders, which gave it a glitzy vibe.