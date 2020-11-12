Teddi Mellencamp, 39, Shares Pics Of Full Baby Bump & Current Ripped Body As She Holds Daughter Dove

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star shared the ultimate look at how her year started and where it's going.

Teddi Mellencamp shared pics of the before and after of her most recent pregnancy.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 39, took to her Instagram page to post side-by-side snaps of her body while pregnant and postpartum.

In the first photo, the very pregnant accountability coach posed in a white sports bra and leggings as she showed off her baby bump in the final weeks of her pregnancy. The star looked exhausted, humorless, and ready to deliver her third bundle of joy as she snapped the mirror selfie.

In the second snap, Teddi was fit and healthy as she posed in a new activewear set while striking a similar pose, this time without a bump but with a babe in arm. The former Bravo star’s tummy was taut and trim as she smiled widely for the camera while holding her infant daughter, Dove, who was born in February.

In the caption to the side-by-side snaps, Teddi reflected on what has been a very long year for everyone. As she referenced the recent trend of “How it started/ Where it’s going,” Teddi advised her followers to remember that no whatever it is that they are going through, things do improve over time.

In the comments section, fans raved about Teddi’s transformation, with some saying she is “body goals.”

“Adorable in both photos,” one fan wrote.

“You look amazing Teddi,” another added. “You’re proof that hard work pays off. Such an inspiration!”

“Lookin good – not like you looked bad before,” a third fan chimed in.

“It’s amazing how everything just goes back into place if you work hard enough!!!!! You look great!!!!” another added.

Others thanked Teddi for sharing her true journey, stretch marks and all, in the months before and after her pregnancy with Dove.

Because she is a wellness coach and trainer, Teddi often shares photos of success stories on her social media page.

Last month, the blonde beauty got real with her fans as she posted two recent photos to prove how most fitness influencers know how to show their angles in the best light. In the caption to the post, which can be seen here, Teddi promised her followers that she will always tell them the truth. She shared a pic of her postpartum body at a flattering angle and then a second that showed her stretch marks and loose skin.

“This body has had 3 babies,” she wrote. “And this body continues to do for me whatever I ask of it.”