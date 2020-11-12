Cuban Model Cindy Prado Is An Absolute Smokeshow In A Minuscule Gold Bikini

Cindy Prado looked sexy in a bikini in her latest social media update. The model added three new images on November 12 that added some serious heat to her feed.

The first image in the series showed Cindy posed outside at a marina. Behind her were a few large boats and a small body of water. A geotag in the update indicated that Cindy was in Miami, Florida, where most of her images are snapped. She stood directly in front of the lens, angling her body slightly to the side. Cindy placed one hand on the top of her hat and the opposite near her side as she averted her gaze off-camera.

She flaunted her killer figure in a gold ribbed bikini that accentuated her allover glow. A tag in the post indicated that the suit was from Luli Fama. It had a set of thin straps that were tight on her toned shoulders and arms. The suit also boasted a set of tiny, triangular cups that exposed her ample bust a glimmer of sideboob. The bottom band was tight on Cindy’s ribs, drawing attention to her chiseled abs.

The model paired the look with a pair of bottoms that featured a low-rise waistband that hit a few inches below her navel. The sexy cut also gave Cindy’s audience a good look at her bronze stems. She wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved and it spilled over her shoulders and back. Cindy accessorized her swimwear with a straw hat and a purse that was slung over her shoulder. Cindy also added a pair of earrings and a necklace, providing the perfect amount of bling.

The second image in the set captured Cindy with her figure turned in profile. She tipped the brim of her cap with one hand and the other was draped casually near her hip. The back of the suit tucked into her booty, exposing her pert derriere and muscular thighs in their entirety. In the last shot, Cindy looked elated, popping her hip to the side and wearing a big smile on her face as she raised her hands over her head.

Fans have been thrilled with the bikini-clad update, and it’s already earned more than 4,600 likes and 60-plus comments.

“So nice and very Beautiful Lady super Sexy,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“Tan Gold God is Great. It’s a good day when you share these pictures,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Your beauty is stunning,” another raved.

“Where is your bag and hat from?” one more asked.