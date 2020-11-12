Sharon Osbourne, 68, Wraps Her Body In A Leopard-Print Robe For Glamorous New IG Snap

Sharon Osbourne, 68, looked breathtaking in a glamorous new Instagram snap where she sat in front of a makeup mirror, her body wrapped in a leopard-print robe. The Talk co-host gave off a cool vibe, to the delight of her 988,000 followers who hit the “like” button over 13,000 times thus far.

Because the setting behind the wife of Ozzy Osbourne was quite plain, Sharon was sure to stand out. Her luxurious ensemble was plush and snuggly. It had a v-neckline and loose-fitting sleeves that fell to her wrists. The robe covered Sharon’s legs. Her long neck and part of her creamy décolletage were visible.

Sharon’s hair was cut in short layers. The ends of her tresses were curled upward and high above the crown of her head. Parted on the left side and brushed over, the style was sassy and fit her personality.

Sharon was seated at a table that was filled with cosmetics. She joked that the area was her lab. On the white surface was an assortment of creams, makeup, hair products, and styling tools. Directly attached to the table was a Hollywood-style mirror, which was a rectangular shape and surrounded by light bulbs to provide just the right illumination for a stylist to further enhance Sharon’s natural beauty.

Sharon returned to her iconic red hair color in mid-October after trying both a gray hue and light pink over the course of the summer. Both of those tones suited the television personality’s complexion. However, Sharon opted to ditch the lighter colors and return to her auburn hue, as seen in a video posted to her Instagram account here.

She returned to the red color she had for years after she caught a glimpse of herself in the mirror and believed she looked like Grandma Clampett, a character from the 1960s television series The Beverly Hillbillies.

Sharon’s co-host Carrie Ann Inaba, who is also a judge on Dancing with the Stars, added her own comment regarding the photograph.

“Really beautiful my friend, and I can’t with the robe,” she wrote.

Also in agreement about Sharon’s stunning look were Rumer Willis and actress Amanda Kloots, who recently co-hosted The Talk.

Fans loved the glamorous snapshot.

“I swear, you get more and more stunning every year,” wrote one follower.

“You always look so fabulous. Every outfit, every look, you get better and better,” penned a second fan.

“Wowza! You couldn’t be any more gorgeous! Oooh Mrs. O you are ravishing!” chimed in a third Instagram user.