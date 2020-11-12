Katelyn Runck Leaves Little To The Imagination In Semi-Sheer Top & Lace-Up Panties: ‘Ride Or Die’

Katelyn Runck flaunted her bombshell body while clad in a skimpy two-piece set. The model added the scorching new shot to her feed on November 12, and it’s earned her a ton of attention from her 2.3 million fans.

The photo captured the model posed slightly off-center. She stood outdoors next to a blue motorcycle, and the background was blurred. It appeared to be a beautiful day with an abundance of sunshine spilling over her figure. Katelyn had her chest facing forward, and her arms were at her sides. She met the lens with an alluring stare. The model opted for a revealing outfit that left virtually nothing to the imagination.

On her upper-half, she sported a semi-sheer top that was cut like a bra. It had a plunging v-neckline that was lined with light blue fabric, exposing an ample amount of cleavage. The piece had three-quarter length sleeves that were fit on her arms, and it had two colorful pieces of fabric that were worn over her biceps. The bottom cut off near her ribs, and fans were also treated to a great view of her rock-hard abs.

Katelyn teamed the look with a pair of panties that featured the same sexy material. Its thin fabric exposed a tease of her skin underneath, and the front rode low on her navel. The sides were decorated with light blue accents and its daringly high design showed off her muscular thighs in their entirety. To up the ante even further, the front of the garment had a lace-up detail that added a major sexy vibe.

Katelyn wore her long, dark locks with a center part, and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the update, she shared a sweet quote and made sure to tag a few other accounts in the caption.

Fans have not been shy about sharing their appreciation for the upload. Within a matter of minutes, the post has accrued more than 24,000 likes and more than 800 comments. Some Instagrammers raved over her figure while a few more commented with emoji instead of words.

“So true!, btw I really like that outfit for you! You are incredibly gorgeous!” one follower gushed, adding a few red heart and flame emoji.

“I will worship you my queen for the rest of my life,” a second fan added.

“Notifications gang always here. Looking as beautiful as ever,” a third Instagrammer wrote with a few heart-eyes.

“WOW WOW WOW, always so hot and sexy, I need your address so I know where to send my cardiologist bill, you gave me heart palpitations,” one more chimed in.