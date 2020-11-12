UFC Fighter Mackenzie Dern Stuns In A Colorful Bikini On The Beach

Mackenzie posed on the shore of Huntington Beach.

Brazilian-American UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern brought the heat to her Instagram page on Wednesday by showing off her incredible physique in a bold bikini.

The jiu-jitsu black belt looked radiant and relaxed during a trip to the seashore. A geotag identified the location of her photo as Huntington Beach, California. She posed in the deep sand some distance away from the water, where a number of other beachgoers could be seen enjoying the beautiful sunny weather.

Mackenzie was covered by the shade of a large wooden structure that appeared to be a lifeguard tower. She wore a skimpy two-piece that included a triangle top with a vivid floral print in red, orange, and yellow. The garment’s adjustable cups were pulled close together, revealing an eye-popping amount of the athlete’s generous cleavage.

Her matching bottoms featured the same tropical flower pattern, but they were pale pink and purple. The scanty piece sat down low on her toned torso to display her washboard stomach. Thin bands formed the sides, providing almost no coverage of her shapely hips. Her photo’s frame cut off mid-thigh, providing just a glimpse of her muscular legs.

Even though the sun was out, Mackenzie’s outfit included an addition that indicated that the weather was a bit chilly. Over her bikini, she wore an oversize dark denim jacket with chest pockets and a button front. She left the buttons completely unfastened to provide a clear view of her strong, beautiful body.

Mackenzie wore her brunette hair styled in long, tousled waves that were swept over to create plenty of volume up top. A sea breeze teased a few locks as she turned her to look to the side. She struck a model-like pose with her left arm raised up and her hand behind her head. With her right hand, she grasped the front of her jacket. She flashed a beaming smile that enhanced the effortless beauty of her overall look.

Mackenzie has a robust following of over 834,000 Instagram followers, and they were more than thrilled to get a look at her beach body. So far, her photo has racked up over 67,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“I’m here for it mama,” read a message that included two heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous….and crazy good fighter!!” another fan wrote.

“She looks even better after a baby,” commented a third admirer.

Another UFC fighter who often posts bikini photos on Instagram, Paige VanZant, told TMZ that she was inspired by how Mackenzie jumped back in the ring just four months after giving birth. She stated that she always thought she would have to retire from fighting before starting a family, but Mackenzie proved this wasn’t the case.

Mackenzie welcomed a daughter named Moa last June, and she later told TMZ that she had not regrets about returning to the ring so soon after giving birth.