Holly Sonders Flaunts Incredible Curves & Thigh Gap In Skintight Blue Dress

Holly Sonders grabbed attention in a revealing ensemble for her most recent Instagram upload. The former Fox Sports host looked like a bombshell as she went for a casual, yet sultry look.

In the stunning snap, the 33-year-old didn’t try to hide her incredible curves as she opted for a skintight blue dress that contoured to her flawless figure. The garment featured buttons down the front, and short sleeves that flashed Holly’s toned arms. The off-the-shoulder neckline also showcased her abundant cleavage.

The ensemble fit snugly around her chest and petite waist. It also drew attention to her voluptuous hips. The skirt fell high over her legs and showed off her thigh-gap in the process.

Holly added a sporty element to the style when she placed a matching blue baseball hat on her head. Of course, she accessorized with some bling as well, rocking a pair of large gold hoop earrings and some rings on her fingers.

The TV personality soaked up some sunshine as she stood on a boardwalk with her hip pushed to the side. Her back was arched slightly as she left both of her arms hanging at her sides. Holly looked like a supermodel as she posed with her shoulders back and her chin prominent while wearing a steamy expression on her face.

Her long, dark hair was styled in loose waves. The locks hung down her back and spilled over one shoulder as they appeared to blow in the wind.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that she made a recent appearance on a podcast, which she encouraged her fans to go listen to.

Holly’s 482,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time as they began to show some love for the post by clicking the like button more than 500 times within the first 40 minutes after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave their thoughts about the pic.

“Will do!” one follower said, promising to listen to the interview.

“I’d love to see you in wwe,” another quipped.

“You are just so pretty. I love your eyes in this shot. They look so beautiful and sparkling. Your lashes are also so long. This color suits you, a third social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s been known to sport skimpy bathing suits, racy lingerie, tight tops, and more in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for some purple lace lingerie with sheer white thigh-high stockings.