Salma Hayek Poses In See-Through Crop Top & Throws Her Head Back

Hollywood superstar Salma Hayek took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a throwback picture, much to the delight of her 16.5 million followers.

The close-up snap was taken in a dark room that matched Hayek’s outfit and hairstyle. She posed in front of a plain black wall, but the subtly of her surroundings meant that the acclaimed performer was the center of attention.

In the photo, the Frida star closed her eyes and threw her head back. Her brown hair was natural and loose, as the photographer captured Hayek in the middle of an energetic head movement.

Hayek raised her head so that the left side of her neck was exposed. She boasted a carefree smile and seemed lost in the moment. Both of her arms lay at her sides, though the right one was slightly bent as she relaxed a hand across her slim belly.

Her outfit was a see-through black crop top off that showed off her slim physique and plenty of skin. Her chest and a shot of her belly button were also on display.

In the accompanying caption, Hayek asked her fans if she looked like Winona Ryder. According to the actress, her appearance has been compared to that of the Beetlejuice and Stranger Things star in the past.

Hayek’s followers appreciated the throwback snap. As of this writing, it’s been liked over 93,000 times and counting. Some of her adoring fans also flocked to the comments section to share their adoration for the star and shower her with compliments.

“You are both beautiful,” gushed one Instagram user, noting the comparison to Ryder.

“You’re much more hermosa as Salma Hayek,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

Some social media users stated that there were similarities between the veteran performers. However, most of them seemed more besotted with Hayek’s own beauty and simply responded to her question with love heart and fire emojis.

While the latest upload saw the Hollywood veteran in a reflective mood, she has stunned her followers recently with more recent pictures.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Hayek went for a walk along the coastline last week, rocking a tank top, blazer and a windswept hairdo for the occasion.

A couple of days before that, the 54-year-old stunner wore a similar outfit and stuck her tongue out for another snap. At the time, she was celebrating the birthday of Ryan Reynolds, who she starred alongside in The Hitman’s Bodyguard and its upcoming sequel, The Hitman’s Wife.