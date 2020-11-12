MTV Debuts ‘The Challenge’ Teaser For Season 36

The Challenge Season 36 is coming. One of the longest-running reality television programs is returning to the small screen after a small delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 36 normally would already have aired on MTV, but a pushback halted filming by several months. Production just wrapped on the series which reportedly filmed overseas in Iceland.

MTV wasted no time in releasing a promo for the new season, proving they’re ready to get the show back on the air for their loyal viewers. Late on November 12, the social media pages for the network shared a small 21-second clip to hype up the new season.

The short video began with a blue and black blip, which showed an unidentified player wearing a Challenge tee shirt. The video then cut to a helicopter flying over picturesque cliffs with epic music playing in the background. The helicopter glided in the air and eventually landed on the ground with two men visible inside.

Longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin then opened the door of the aircraft and hopped out. The BMX’er sported a charcoal grey jacket with a matching shirt underneath. He had on gold-framed aviators and took them off once he reached his mark, and smiled coyly off in the distance. TJ was likely walking up to the Season 36 cast who were out of the camera’s view.

The video abruptly ended, with no cast or title reveal. The caption for the post only contained the eyes emoji as MTV avoided giving additional information. Despite the teaser not revealing much, it’s good news for viewers of the show. This means the show is debuting sooner rather than later, with a trailer soon to follow.

TJ commented on the Instagram promo, saying “Good times” with a hang-ten symbol and smiley face.

Other former Challenge competitors also showed their excitement in the comments section.

“Woooooow,” Total Madness star Rogan O’Connor wrote with a heart-eyed smiley face.

“Smooth a** TJ!!!!” Da’Vonne Rogers wrote on Twitter.

Josh Martinez, Idris Virgo, and Nelson Thomas all showed their excitement with just emoji, which included the fire symbol and sunglasses smiley face.

The Inquisitr previously reported on the roster for the new season, as well as elimination spoilers. The new cast will feature rookies and veterans. Newcomers will hail from programs like Big Brother, America’s Got Talent, and Are You the One?. There are also rumored competitors from the United States Olympic Team and the WWE.

There is no premiere date for Season 36 just yet, but the news is sure to come soon.