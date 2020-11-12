MTV Debuts ‘The Challenge’ Teaser For Season 36

The Challenge Season 36 is coming. One of the longest-running reality television programs is returning after a small delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 36 normally would have already aired on MTV, but a pushback halted filming by several months. Production just wrapped on the series, which reportedly filmed in Iceland.

MTV wasted no time in releasing a promo for the new season, proving they are ready to get the show back on the air for loyal viewers. Late on November 12, the social media pages for the network shared a small 21-second video clip to hype up the new season.

The short video began with a blue-and-black blip, which showed an unidentified player wearing a Challenge T-shirt. The video then cut to a helicopter flying over picturesque cliffs with epic music playing in the background. The helicopter glided in the air and eventually landed on the ground with two men visible inside.

Longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin then opened the door of the aircraft and hopped out. The BMX’er sported a charcoal gray jacket with a matching shirt underneath. He had on gold-framed aviators. He then took them off once he reached his mark and smiled coyly off in the distance. TJ was likely walking up to the Season 36 cast, who were out of the camera’s view.

The video abruptly ended, with no cast or title reveal. The caption for the post only contained the eyes emoji as MTV didn’t want to give any additional information. Despite the teaser not revealing much, it is good news for viewers of the show. This means the show is debuting sooner rather than later, with a trailer soon to follow.

TJ commented on the Instagram promo, saying “Good times” with a hang-ten symbol and smiley face.

Other former Challenge competitors also showed their excitement in the comments section.

“Woooooow,” Total Madness star Rogan O’Connor wrote with a heart-eyed smiley face.

“Smooth a** TJ!!!!” Da’Vonne Rogers wrote on Twitter.

Josh Martinez, Idris Virgo, and Nelson Thomas all showed their excitement with just emoji, which included the fire symbol and sunglasses smiley face.

The Inquisitr previously reported on the roster for the new season as well as elimination spoilers. The new cast will reportedly feature rookies and veterans. Newcomers will purportedly hail from programs like Big Brother, America’s Got Talent, and Are You the One?. There are also rumored competitors from the United States Olympic Team and the WWE.