Nikki Bella, 36, Says She Doesn’t ‘Feel Sexy At All’ With Postpartum Body As Fiance Artem Gets Insanely Ripped

The 'Total Bellas' star admits she's struggling with her postpartum body.

Nikki Bella is having a difficult time accepting the way her body looks three months after delivering her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

In a new interview, the 36-year-old Total Bellas star admitted she is “frustrated” by her postpartum physique after welcoming son Matteo over the summer.

“I don’t feel sexy at all,” Nikki told Us Weekly

“Like, I don’t feel beautiful. … It’s so hard to, like, look at yourself in the mirror and just feel disappointed. It’s been, like, a huge struggle on me because even when I would fluctuate in weight, I was still toned and working out and felt good in that way.”

The former WWE star added that she even feels jealous of her fiance as he remains in tip-top shape while competing on Dancing With the Stars.

“Artem’s dancing and getting more and more ripped. I’ll see him naked and he’ll be like, ‘Oh, I think I’m losing too much weight.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, that sucks for you. Like you sneeze and you have abs.'”

Nikki did say that Artem does everything he can to help her to feel beautiful.

Meanwhile, her twin sister Brie revealed that she thinks Nikki is “crazy” for being so hard on herself. Brie blamed social media for putting extra pressure on the new mom to get her ripped body back in record time.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Nikki’s comments bout her dissatisfaction with herself come two months after she bravely showed off her postpartum figure on Instagram. In a revealing clip, the brunette beauty shared her plans to get her pre-baby abs back in a healthy way without fads or crash diets.

On her Instagram story in September, Nikki showed off a full view of her body at all angles as she filmed in front of a mirror. The gorgeous star told her 9.6 million followers that she wanted to bring them all along on her journey in the “realest, rawest way” possible. She also revealed that she was only 18 pounds from her pre-pregnancy weight.

Based on her latest remarks, it appears the first-time mom either stalled in her progress or is simply being overly critical of herself.

While she doesn’t think she is sexy or beautiful right now, fans disagree with Nikki’s assessment of her looks.

In comments to a recent Instagram post, seen here, fans chimed in on a photo of Nikki as she wore a little back dress and red lipstick while waiting for Artem to get home.

‘Wow u look amazing” one fan wrote.

“RAWR,” another added.