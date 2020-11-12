CupcakKe Puts On A Fiery Display In Ripped Jeans & Designer Footwear

Rapper CupcakKe, who has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX and Kelela, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself.

The “Lawd Jesus” hitmaker stunned in a white top that featured a turtleneck. She tucked the item of clothing into her high-waisted white skinny jeans that had rips going down both legs. CupcakKe wrapped herself up in a cropped black puffer jacket with PrettyLittleThing’s initials written in white all over. She completed her look with white lace-up sneakers and stylish sunglasses of the same color that were decorated with jewels. CupcakKe accessorized herself with large hoop earrings while rocking long, pointy acyrlic nails that were painted with pink polish. She showed off the tattoos inked on both her hands while styling her long, dark straight hair down with a middle part.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to eight images within the one upload.

In the first shot, CupcakKe was captured outdoors on the street in front of a shop display. She gazed to her right while holding onto a tiny see-through bag made out of plastic with Louis Vuitton’s signature print.

In the fifth slide, the entertainer was snapped closer-up with her shades off. CupcakKe sported an intense look to her right and raised her hands to the side of her jacket.

In the seventh frame, she pulled a smirky expression while her eyes stared up and looked fixated on something.

In the tags, CupcakKe credited the photographer Win Marcus, designers Dior and Louis Vuitton, and fashion brands Pretty Little Thing and Fashion Nova.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 240 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“I AM IN LOVE WITH YOU,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“U look good and I love ya music,” another person shared.

“you been snapping so effortlessly we love to see it,” remarked a third fan.

“i know i’m gay but i mean look at her, she’s the most attractive woman i know,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she slayed in a brown top with a black miniskirt. The songstress opted for black leather thigh-high boots and a jacket of the same material that was decorated with studs and spikes. CupcakKe wrapped a black Gucci belt around her waist that featured a double G buckle embroidered in jewels.