Laurence Bédard Looks Smoking Hot In A Short Leather Skirt: “Rock Vibe”

Glamor model Laurence Bédard looked smoking hot in her latest post. The brunette bombshell wowed her 2.8 million Instagram followers in an edgy outfit that clung to her enviable figure. She posted the update on Thursday, November 12, and revealed her “rock vibe” look.

The influencer wore a gray t-shirt with a pink print on the front. Laurence tucked the top into the bottoms to show off her tiny midsection. Her flat stomach and tiny waist were on display as she took some time out for the photo opp.

Laurence teamed the grunge-looking tee with a leather skirt that seemed just a tad too short. The miniskirt clung to her toned thighs and trim hips and showed off her long, lean legs.

The social media star elevated her look with some earrings and a pair of peep-toe boots. The black killer heels vamped up her ensemble with its stiletto heels and textured fabric. It also exposed her darkly painted toenails while emphasizing her dainty ankles.

Laurence’s chic bob was tamed in this particular shot. She slicked back her unruly tresses by sweeping it into a low ponytail with a side-part in the front.

The model posed indoors in an unusual but gorgeous setting. She sat on a mid-century modern sofa that was covered in strips of green velvet. The chair had elegant gold feet and high armrests. In the background, the angled wall paneling added an interesting architectural detail to the room. The space also had an assortment of foliage thanks to the potted plants in the corner.

Laurence posed by sitting on the armrest. She bent one of her knees and put her arms behind her head, drawing attention to the unreal curves of her body. She looked directly ahead, narrowed her eyes, and smiled.

The pic sparked a frenzy among those who follow her. It proved very popular as it has already amassed more than 29,000 likes since she first shared it. Some showed their appreciation by posting a slew of heart, flame, and other emoji to show her what they thought of the offering. Others waxed lyrical in the comments section.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” one fan raved.

Another thought that she had a very “unusual but unique” look.

An admirer took the opportunity to pay Laurence an extravagant comment.

“I love your look and outfit, very chic and stunning. Wish you were mine,” they gushed.

A fourth Instagram user was blown away.

“You always look amazing. Wow,” they said.

Laurence also took to social media on Wednesday. In that offering, she wore a knitted off-the-shoulder sweater that she described as being “comfy.”