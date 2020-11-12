Miranda Lambert Wears A Feathered Bustier While Perched In A Life-Sized Bird Cage

Country music star Miranda Lambert wowed her 4.1 million Instagram followers after uploading a clip of her hit single “Bluebird” in which she sang inside a life-sized bird-cage in a feathered bustier.

The upload was a small segment of her music video for the song, which was deemed the best of the year from Wednesday’s Country Music Awards.

For the occasion, Miranda wore a feathered bustier with a long, floor-length train. The body of the bustier was black, but feathers that adorned the garment were both black and white. The combination created a pretty striped pattern as well as some visual interest to the ensemble. The garment featured a sweetheart neckline that gave fans a hint of the Miranda’s décolletage as well as her collarbone. The straps were an off-the shoulder style, and Miranda wore semi-sheer black gloves that extended half-way up her forearm. The gloves were covered in sequins, adding festive and luxurious detail to play off the gilded cage imagery.

Miranda continued the sequined aesthetic with her stockings. They were sheer, white, and covered with rhinestones. She completed the look with a pair of white high-heeled sandals.

The “House That Build Me” crooner styled her hair into a deep side part and vintage Hollywood style waves that cascaded down past her shoulders. For the final touch, she accessorized with a number of stacked pearl necklaces and chandelier-style earrings.

In the clip, Miranda sat on a swing in a life-sized birdcage. As she sang, she ran her hands up the bars of the structure as it spun around her. Meanwhile, Gatsby-style guests in a lounge club sipped liquor and watched the blond singer while she performed.

Fans went wild over the new post and awarded the upload over 106,000 likes and around 1,700 comments, with the majority offering the CMA winner their congratulations.

“Beautiful video and the winner in my book as well,” gushed one awestruck user, adding a trophy emoji to emphasize the sentiment.

“Very well deserved!!! Now they can go ahead and give you the other six,” joked a second, referencing the other awards she believed Miranda should win.

“So happy for you and proud of you! This song has meant so much to me since the album came out, thank you, thank you, thank you,” added a third.

“Congratulations!! I know it would win from the moment I first saw it!! So deserved! It is an awesome video… Congrats to all your team!” echoed a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including the hallelujah hands symbol, a perfection hand emoji, and a red heart.

