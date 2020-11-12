Kylie Minogue, 52, Shows Off Serious Skin In Super Short Metallic Mini Dress

Kylie Minogue is in the middle of a very lengthy press tour for her newest album, Disco. The 52-year-old has been promoting her work on social media and has been visiting some of the biggest talk shows around to perform her new songs. Last night she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and debuted one of her newest hits: “Magic.”

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer wore quite the ensemble for her talk show appearance and shared her look with her 2.1 million followers on Instagram. The November 12 post displayed Kylie in a super-short metallic silver dress that showed off her toned legs. The dress reflected the surrounding light, making for a super sparkly garb.

The ensemble also had a high slit, despite its already low hemline. Kylie stuck her left leg out through the slit and pointed her toe making the muscles in her legs defined. The left half of the dress also had half a tuxedo jacket attached to it. A long black sleeve ran down Kylie’s arm, with its own hemline running down past the garment.

Paired with the look were black strappy heels that featured a large sparkly tassel running down the top of her foot.

Kylie held one hand against her waist, and the other holding a silver microphone. The “Chiggy Wiggy” songstress smiled as she stuck her hand in the air looking proud.

In the caption, the 52-year-old said she loved performing “Magic” on Stephen’s show and thanked the host for having her.

In just a few hours, the upload brought in over 40,000 likes and hundreds of comments from the Aussie’s fans. Her followers praised Disco in the comments section, while also complimenting her performance on the program.

“This one was a stellar performance. Great job,” one fan wrote.

“DISCO is saving the year! kylie..Please release more cassettes,” another begged.

“You look amazing,” a third fan noted with a fire emoji.

This isn’t the first flash of leg Kylie’s followers have gotten from her lately. Just yesterday, she shared another look in a daring zebra-print gown, which showcased her strong legs and arms. The garb reached the floor but had a thigh-high slit, which she poked her leg through. She looked ecstatic in the photo, smiling widely while holding a mug. Kylie stood in front of a large garment rack where all her amazing outfit choices were stored, serving as a perfect backdrop.