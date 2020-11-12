Sarah Houchens Poses On Her Knees In Revealing Orange Lace Lingerie For Artsy Snap

Sarah Houchens is slaying Instagram yet again. After going topless in a tantalizing photo series earlier this week, the model returned to her account on Thursday, November 12 to dazzle her 1.1 million followers with another racy snap that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The 25-year-old looked like a total smokeshow as she flaunted her gym-honed physique in a set of neon orange lingerie from Honey Birdette that popped against her tan. The look included a balconette bra with thin, satin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It fit snugly over her chest and boasted a plunging neckline that showed off an eyeful of cleavage. The garment also had sheer cups that exposed even more of the model’s voluptuous assets, though an intricate, embroidered design on them provided the coverage necessary to ensure that the shot would not get flagged for violating Instagram’s struct nudity guidelines.

Sarah sported a pair of matching lace panties in the snap as well. The number was arguably even skimpier than the top half of her look, leaving her sculpted thighs and hips exposed thanks to its daringly high-cut design. It had a low-rise waistband with a flirty scalloped trim that further accentuated her killer curves while also highlighting her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

The camera was positioned behind the blond bombshell as she posed on her knees in front of a full-length mirror. It was honed in on her reflection, though fans could still get a good look at her bodacious backside and peachy posterior in the foreground of the artsy shot.

She tugged at her bra in a suggestive manner, grasping tightly at its thin straps as she worked the camera to draw even more attention to her ample bust. Meanwhile, her gaze was focused on the glass in front of her as she parted her lips, giving the image a seductive vibe.

Sarah kept things simple, adding a pair of dainty gold earrings to give her barely there look a hint of bling. The jewelry just barely peeked out from underneath her platinum locks as the spilled messily over her shoulders, framing her face and striking features along the way.

While the post hit Sarah’s feed just moments ago, it has already racked up dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Goals,” praised another fan.

“Wow that’s hot,” a third follower remarked.

“Gorgeous and a queen,” gushed a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 5,400 likes within less than one hour of going live.