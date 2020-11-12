WWE’s Mandy Rose Relaxes On Sofa In Her Underwear & Knee-High Socks: ‘Woke Up Like Dis’

WWE superstar Mandy Rose took to Instagram on Thursday morning and stunned her 2.6 million followers with a shot of herself enjoying a morning brew to start her day.

In the photo, the blond bombshell sat on a comfy white sofa that was decorated with pink, black and blue cushions. The rug underneath was purple and featured some black leafy designs.

Both of Rose’s hands held onto a cup of coffee, and she sat with her enviable legs on the furniture. The image suggested that she was having a chilled day at home following this week’s action-packed episode of Monday Night Raw.

Rose wore a gray vest-style bra that featured a white band which sported the Calvin Klein logo in black letters. The outfit also showcased the wrestler’s toned abs.

The bottom half of Rose’s outfit was a pair of matching briefs and white socks that went all the way up her knees. However, the upper half of her shapely legs were on full display.

Rose wore her blond hair straight as it fell down to her shoulders. Her dark eyebrows looked cross, and her beautiful face boasted a quizzical look. In the accompanying caption, the star revealed that she woke up looking that way.

Even though Rose looked grumpy, the photo, which was credited to Ryan Loco, went down a treat with her followers. As of this writing, it’s received over 53,000 likes and several complimentary comments.

“I’m inclined to believe you,” wrote one Instagram user who bought that Rose woke up looking as good as she did.

“Abs,” wrote another Instagrammer, followed by “enjoy your morning and coffee.

Loco also appeared in the comments and revealed that he wears the same outfit to bed, noting that it was “so weird.”

Most of the commenters, however, simply noted that Rose looked beautiful. The general responses featured plenty of fire and heart-eyed emojis. It was clear that Rose got some of their own mornings off to a good start.

Rose has made a habit of starting her day in revealing outfits lately. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she wore Calvin Klein underwear while searching her fridge for something to eat for breakfast a few days ago.

The wrestler has captured the hearts and attention of WWE fans this year. Her storyline romance with Otis has been one of the most popular angles on the company’s television shows during WrestleMania season.

She also had a feud with Sonya Deville, but the pair recently reconciled and celebrated with a skimpy swimsuit photoshoot on a boat.