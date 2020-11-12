Georgina Mazzeo Showcases Petite Frame In Skimpy Halter Top

Georgina revealed that the photo was taken in NYC.

Georgina Mazzeo looked gorgeous and glam for a brand new Instagram snap shared with her over 2.5 million followers on Thursday morning. The stunning model bared her belly as she worked on her look for a photo shoot.

In the photo, Georgina looked to spice things up as she showcased her petite frame while wearing a skimpy halter top. The black and beige garment featured bra-like cups that curved over her busty chest. It also boasted a thick strap that wrapped around her neck and flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

She added a black ruffled skirt. The tulle material was cut into layers that fell over her hips. The waistband was pulled up high over her slender midsection and flashed her flat tummy and incredible abs in the process. Georgina accessorized the look with a pair of elaborate, dangling earrings and a bracelet on her wrist.

The model stood in front of a white screen for the photo. She had her back straight and her shoulders back. She had one arm resting at her side as the other came up to move the hair from her face. She also had a stylist working on her look, which she revealed in the caption of the post was for a Maxim Magazine shoot.

Her long, dark hair was pulled up into a classy hairstyle. The locks were folded and twisted around her head to create a voluminous up-do. However, she left a few pieces loose to frame her face.

Georgina’s followers immediately began to gush over the eye-catching shot by clicking the like button more than 17,000 times within the first 28 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 130 remarks about the pic.

“Very beautiful my dearest,” one follower stated.

“Wow, you look beautiful and gorgeous,” another wrote.

“Beauty, innocence, elegance, love and naturalness. I tried writing a love poem using these words. Then I realized that even these words are not enough to describe your beauty. You are the most beautiful woman God has ever created,” a third comment read.

“Looking gorgeous,” a fourth user gushed.

The brunette bombshell doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her long, lean body in front of the camera. She’s often seen sporting stunning gowns, tight workout gear, and more in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Georgina recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a tight pink bodysuit that contoured to her curves. To date, that post has earned over 125,000 likes.