‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Cradles Her 31-Week Baby Bump In New Instagram Share: ‘Anxiously Waiting To Meet You’

Witney Carson is 31 weeks along in her first pregnancy.

Witney Carson is pregnant with her first child. She and husband Carson McAllister are expecting a little boy sometime in January. The Dancing with the Stars pro likes to keep her fans updated as she excitedly waits these last few weeks of her pregnancy. In her latest Instagram share, she showed off her 31-week baby bump on Thursday in a flowing red dress.

Witney stood in a room posing for the snapshot as she cradled her growing belly. The gorgeous red garment that she wore seemed to be a perfect pop of color against the white walls seen behind her. It was mostly a darker red, but also featured a paler version on the sleeves and the middle of the skirt. The top portion had flowers scattered throughout with larger flowers on the bottom. The sleeves were trimmed with ruffles that fell right above her elbows. The maxi-dress also featured a slit that ran up to her lower thigh. She flaunted her toned dancer’s leg for the camera with her bare foot flexed on the hard wood floor.

Standing with her side profile showing, the 27-year-old expectant mom had her left hand placed gently over the top of her belly, while her right hand held the loose-fitting dress snugly underneath to show off how much her unborn son has grown. Witney’s blond locks were pulled back into a messy knot with a few loose strands hanging softly around her face. She was looking down lovingly at her large baby bump.

There were two large wicker baskets sitting on the floor, as seen in the photo. One was mostly hidden behind her and the other one had a floral arrangement inside of it. There was a green sofa or chair that was partially seen as well.

Witney said in her caption that couldn’t wait to meet her little guy in just a few short weeks. Her 1.2 million Instagram followers were thrilled with the recent snap and made sure to let her know how excited they are for her.

“He can’t come soon enough! You look gorgeous and glowing!” one excited follower said.

“What a beautiful dress,” another fan remarked.

“Can’t wait to meet him! You look amazing!” a third admirer replied.

On November 2, Lindsay Arnold, also a DWTS pro and Witney’s BFF, gave birth to her first child, a daughter that she and husband Sam Cusick named Sage Jill. Witney mentioned in the comments section of her BFF’s announcement post how excited she was to meet the new bundle of joy.