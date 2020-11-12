Russian Model Viki Odintcova Strips Out Of Her Leather Trench, Wears Nothing Underneath

Social media star Viki Odintcova stunned her 5.1 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she appeared to be undressing from a chic leather trench coat.

The jacket was a rich black color, and the shade not only highlighted the Russian model’s glowing skin, but also added a sharp contrast to the photo. The coat featured wide lapels and trendy puffed sleeves to keep Viki warm in the autumnal chill. It was a midi silhouette, and the hem extended down to the model’s calves. The jacket also had a leather belt, and Viki tied it at the waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

However, what was the most eye-catching aspect of the photo was that Viki only wore half of the coat. The left side of her body was almost completely bare, save for the leather belt. The model protected her modesty by placing one hand over her chest and using the other to ensure the garment covered other private areas.

Adding a dominatix-like vibe, Viki completed the look with a pair of black high-heeled sandals. She also slicked back her hair into a chic low bun.

She posed by standing up straight and jutting out her leg to accentuate her curves. She looked towards something off-camera with smoldering glare.

Though the setting was geotagged as Moscow, Russia, the backdrop was a plain floor and eggshell white wall. A large shadow behind her was the only other visual interest in the shot. The imposing shadow again added to the dark yet sultry aesthetic of the photo.

Viki captioned her post “koi no yokan,” a Japanese phrase that some linguists have called “untranslatable,” per the BBC. However, some attempts to describe the idiom include having a premonition about love or “the feeling upon first meeting someone that you will inevitably fall in love with them.”

Fans went wild over the shot, and quickly awarded the upload over 30,000 likes and more than 200 comments within half an hour of posting.

“I will worship you my queen for the rest of my life,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with two red heart emoji and a queen symbol.

“So beautiful with an amazing perfect body,” raved a second.

“This is your world, we are just intruders,” joked a third.

“You’re literally evolving into a super model,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a star-eye face symbol and fire emoji.

