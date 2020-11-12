Zendaya Goes Braless Underneath Gold Jacket For ‘ELLE’ Shoot

Zendaya took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The talented actress recently did an eye-catching shoot for ELLE USA and is using the social media platform to show off the gorgeous pics.

The “Something New” songstress stunned in a long-sleeved metallic gold jacket that featured large shoulder pads. The item of clothing had ruffles going down the sleeves and across the neckline. Zendaya didn’t opt for any attire underneath and displayed her toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with a matching high-waisted skirt that fell above her upper thigh at the front and showed off her legs. Zendaya completed her look with multicolored lace-up sneakers. She styled her dark long braided hair down with a middle part and accessorized with rings and dangling earrings. Zendaya kept her nails short for the occasion and looked very glamorous.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the former Disney Channel star was captured sitting down in front of a clear sky and a terracotta backdrop on top of a raised platform. She rested both her hands behind her while being snapped from a low angle. Zendaya raised her legs and gazed down at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, the Spider-Man: Far from Home actress was photographed directly facing the camera with one leg curled up. Zendaya stared in front of her while resting one hand on her lap.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Micaiah Carter, her makeup artist Sheika Daley, and hairstylist Kim Kimble, for helping her achieve this killer look.

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 1 million likes and over 5,200 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 80.3 million followers.

“OMG I LOVE U SO MUCH,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Look at my girl, she’s so beautiful,” another person shared.

“How can someone be this gorgeous,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Yes my eyes are so blessed,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Zendaya. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short, shimmery dress while strutting past the Colosseum in Rome. Zendaya’s strappy heels matched her ensemble, gave her some extra height, and showed off her pedicured toes. She styled her brunette curly locks down and accessorized with dangling earrings. Unsurprisingly, her fans reacted passionately to the post.