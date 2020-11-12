Claudia Tihan Slays In Black Lingerie In New Instagram Snap

French-Candian model Claudia Tihan gave her 1.4 million Instagram followers something to talk about Wednesday, November 11, when she shared a tantalizing update that proved hard to ignore. In the latest post, she showed off her incredibly sexy figure in scanty black lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.

The brunette bombshell was pictured in a skimpy bra-and-panties combo that clung to her curves. The top featured padded cups cut that barely contained her breasts. The deep neckline showcased a nice look at her decolletage, but the push-up feature of the piece made her cleavage look prominent. Notably, there was a tiny cut-out in between the cups, while extra straps that went over her bust acted as decoration.

Claudia sported matching bottoms with a low-cut waistband that clung from her waist down to her slender hips, accentuating her flat stomach and abs. The lower part of the undergarment was sheer, but the dark color and her pose obscured her privates from exposure. The underwear also boasted high leg cuts that exposed a generous amount of skin. She completed her look with a pair of chunky below-the-knee boots.

In the photo, the babe was photographed indoors, clad in her barely there ensemble. She sat on a chair that was covered with a big satin drape. She placed her right leg on her left thigh as she comfortably posed in her seat. She leaned on the backrest as she tilted her head to the side and used her left hand as support.

As there was not enough lighting for the photo shoot session, the photographer used flash in the snap. The bright light helped illuminate the place, as well as her body.

Claudia kept her look casual and wore minimal accessories, including a gold chain necklace and several rings. She left her brunette locks untied in a center part and let its long strands fall on her back.

In the caption, Claudia wrote something about her new intimates. She tagged Lounge Underwear in the post and also gave credit to the brand’s sister account, Lounge Intimates.

The new snapshot racked up over 77,900 likes and more than 160 comments within a day of being live on the app. Many of her social media supporters took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her fit physique, while some raved about her busty display. Other followers didn’t have a lot to say and decided to chime in using emoji.

“You have done it again! What a lovely picture. You look amazing in that set,” a fan wrote, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are the prettiest model I know,” gushed another admirer.