Lori Harvey Looks Flawless As She Sips A Cup Of Tea In White Lingerie

Lori Harvey delighted her 2.3 million Instagram followers this week with a stunning new photo in which she showed some serious skin. The daughter of Steve Harvey went scantily clad in a racy ensemble for the shot, adding some serious heat to her page.

The 23-year-old sat appeared to be indulging in a delicious breakfast in the snap, crossing one leg over the other as she brought a large teacup up to her mouth. She pursed her plump lips, seemingly to blow on the hot beverage as she averted her piercing brown eyes to something outside of the frame.

A small table in front of her held the rest of her morning meal — a fluffy, buttery croissant that almost looked too perfect to eat. Meanwhile, a plain black curtain filled the background of the snap, ensuring that there would be nothing to distract fans from Lori’s tantalizing display. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to believe that they would be focused on anything else.

The ex-girlfriend of rapper Future likely sent pulses racing as she sat down for breakfast in a set of classic white lingerie that perfectly suited her killer curves. The look included a simple Calvin Klein sports bra with a deep scoop neckline that left her decolletage bare an ample cleavage well within eyesight. It had an elastic band that bared the brand’s name in its signature black font and fit snugly over her rib cage, helping to highlight her slender frame.

Lori’s matching panties were nearly out of sight in the image, though it was obvious that the garment was equally-as risque. Fans were treated to a peek at the model’s sculpted thighs and hips, indicating that the lingerie boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design. A teasing glimpse of its logo waistband could be seen as she posed for the camera. It sat right at her navel, accentuating her tiny waist while also drawing eyes toward her taut stomach.

The beauty added a white button-up shirt as an extra layer to her look, though left it completely open to show off her smoking-hot body underneath. She opted to fold its long sleeves up nearly to her elbow, treating her audience to a peek at her toned arms.

Her black locks were wrapped up in a fluffy white towel that was twisted up and balanced perfectly on top of her head. She set of diamond stud earrings were also added to the racy ensemble, giving it the perfect hint of bling.

Fans were thrilled by the star’s skin-baring look, as evidenced by the 500-plus notes in the comments section.

“You’re so wow,” one person wrote.

“A whole vibe,” quipped another fan.

“You are just too sexy,” a third follower remarked.

“Jawwww dropinggg,” said a fourth admirer, adding a slew of starry-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

The upload has also amassed more than 123,000 likes within less than a day’s time.