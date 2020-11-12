Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Inspires Fans To Get Moving With IG Video Of Tough Abdominal Workout

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi inspired her fans to get moving after posting a video to Instagram of a tough abdominal workout. The former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star returned to her local fitness center along with her trainer Anthony Michael and followed all necessary protocols for safety as she showed how she maintained her stunning figure after having three children.

Nicole was wearing a black tank top and leggings as well as a zippered hoodie. She held on to an ab machine, which suspended her in the air. The difficult exercise required Nicole to hold her body weight up off her feet as her trainer tossed a ball in between her ankles, which she caught and tossed back in one swift motion.

Her followers were inspired by Nicole’s dedication to health and wellness. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“Thank you for promoting wearing a mask while in the gym!!” wrote one fan, who noted that both Nicole and her trainer were wearing masks as they participated in the exercise routine.

“Yasss Queen, get it,” penned a second follower.

“My back would be so mad at me for doing this,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“I’m gonna try this one,” claimed a fourth fan.

Nicole said in the clip’s caption that she missed workouts outside her abode with Anthony. Prior to COVID-19, Nicole regularly shared workouts taken at the gym with her 13.7 million followers. Since March, she has posted images of her home fitness routine, as seen here, where she took a photograph in her home exercise area as she did a handstand. Her home gym is impressive, with free weights, a barbell set, a boxing bag, and a Peleton treadmill and bike.

She has also passed her love for fitness onto her two older children, Lorenzo and Giovanna. Lorenzo worked out with his mom in an upload shared on May 10, as seen here, and Giovanna is part of a cheerleading team that requires her to be active and learn to move her body in a healthy manner so she does not get injured.

Nicole was also cheered on by her former Jersey Shore co-stars, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who added a series of fire emoji as his statement. Also chiming in was former Mob Wives star Renee Graziano, who told the reality star to “get it” as an incentive for her to keep pushing harder with her workout.