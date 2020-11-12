Jeffrey Toobin Fired From ‘The New Yorker’ After Exposing Himself On Zoom Call

He had been with the magazine for nearly 30 years.

The New Yorker‘s Jeffrey Toobin has been fired from the magazine after nearly three decades as a staff writer following a sexual scandal.

Toobin, who is also a well-known senior legal analyst for CNN, had his contract terminated after he was caught exposing himself during a work Zoom call, according to a BBC News report.

“I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The decision came after the 60-year-old was put on suspension last month, following a report from Vice News that his colleagues saw him masturbating during a staff videocall. Toobin reportedly thought he was off-camera during the incident and apologized to his colleagues, friends and family.

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he told Vice back in October.

Now, the magazine bosses have decided to cut ties with the longtime staffer after an internal investigation, citing the importance of taking “workplace matters seriously,” per the BBC.

“We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct,” said Stan Duncan, chief people officer for Condé Nast, the New Yorker‘s parent company.

The incident took place on October 15 during an election simulation that included senior New Yorker staffers as well as WNYC radio workers. According to The Times, the call was held in order to discuss an upcoming episode of their podcast. The call reportedly included some of the magazine’s biggest names, such as Jane Mayer, Evan Osnos, Jelani Cobb, Masha Gessen and Andrew Marantz. In it, those involved played the roles of politicians, including Donald Trump and Joe Biden, while Toobin played the courts.

During a break in proceedings, he appeared to be on a separate videocall but was still visible on his work call, with some of his colleagues witnessing him touching his penis on camera. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Toobin was immediately roasted on social media after the incident.

“Being caught on camera exposing yourself will now be known as #MeToobin,” one Twitter user wrote, as a play on the Me Too movement.

“So, is ‘toobin’ a new verb to add to our lexicon? Meaning: ‘to tug the tube while zoomin,'” someone else joked.

Toobin’s other boss, CNN, has apparently also been briefing staff and guests on workplace attire after the incident, per another The Inquisitr report.