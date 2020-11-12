Noah Cyrus Flashes Underboob & Thin Waist In Skimpy Crop Top & Thong Panties

Noah Cyrus flaunted her thin waist while also revealing a small amount of underboob in her latest post on Instagram. She showcased her one-of-a-kind style choices as she posed in front of a solid red wall. In the photo, which was shared with her 5.9 million followers, the pop singer revealed some serious skin in a tiny crop top and a pair of panties.

The 20-year-old flaunted her sexy figure in an insanely tiny white tank top. The garment was cropped and hardly covered the entirety of her pert breasts. Based on the angle of the picture, a hint of underboob was exposed. She paired the tank with oversized black sweatpants. The pants featured two colorful square patches that appeared to be placed randomly on the material. Noah tantalized her fans as she pulled her pants down below her booty, exposing the black panties she wore. She added a pair of checkered socks to complete the entire ensemble. The unique lighting added an almost unsettling vibe to the pic as the outfit put her slim physique on full display.

Noah parted her dart black hair down the middle of her scalp, letting her loose curls fall down the right side of her chest.

Her photographer pointed the camera up for the steamy photo and captured Noah’s entire body. She posed with her feet spread wide and pushed her hips to the right. The position accentuated the definition in her sculpted core as well as her thin wasit. Noah placed both hands in her pockets as she struck a seductive gaze down at the camera, slightly parting her pink full lips.

The “July” singer received a flood of loving comments after sharing the post, which has racked up well over 150,000 likes so far. Several people felt the need to praise her stunning figure.

“Wow, you look beautiful,” one person wrote, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“YESS you’re unreal,” another follower gushed.

“How is it possible to be this stunning??” a third fan asked.

A small group of her fans complimented the reference in her caption to the widely popular musical Wicked.

The musician recently exposed her pert backside for her fans to obsess over, as reported by The Inquisitr. She showed off her Halloween costume, which paid tribute to her favorite icon Kim Kardashian, as she bent over a pool table. Noah sizzled in a revealing mini dress that complemented her curves and thin figure.

Similar to her latest post, the black-and-white series of pics accumulated over 250,000 likes alongside hundreds of comments.