Chanel West Coast Poses Barefoot In Sheer Lace Nightie Before Twerking To Her Own Song

Chanel revealed her nightwear on TikTok.

Chanel West Coast flashed some skin on TikTok this week when she flaunted her curves in a sheer lace nightie. The rapper and social media influencer gave fans a look at her skimpy nightwear, revealing how she gets ready for the day while moving to her new song, “Actin Different.”

The star began the November 11 upload by giving her followers a glimpse at her booty and her natural beauty in the translucent light blue number. She stood in front of a mirror in what appeared to be her bathroom and struck a pose while barefoot on the tiles, shooting out a sultry look over her shoulder.

Chanel swished her hair and headed into her walk-in closet, offering a better look at the skimpy nightie that finished high on her toned thighs with two thin strings criss-crossed over her back.

She closed the door, but came out a few seconds later in a different ensemble.

The Ridiculousness co-host danced out the room in a light khaki co-ord, made up of an unbuttoned cropped jacket and high-waisted cargo pants that sat in line with her navel with a zip up her lower torso. Chanel flashed her toned middle in a plunging white crop top before bending over and twerking in chunky white sneakers.

She stood upright and moved her knees back and forth, giving fans a good look at her moves as she stuck out her tongue.

The former Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory star had her hair straight and down and accessorized with hoop earrings, a stack of bangles, and a string of pearl necklaces with a Chanel pendant.

Chanel set the upload to her new track and urged her followers to check it out via the link in her bio.

The clip has been viewed over 102,000 times, received 11,200 likes, and amassed close to 250 comments.

“Keep doing what you’re doing mama. Keep these haters in business. Who’s better than you?” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“Them clothes be hitting different,” another wrote.

“You are SOOO gorgeous and cute but still relatable and fun. Love love love your style,” another comment read.

Chanel also stunned fans this week on Instagram when she showed some skin in a slinky lace-up white top and a bucket hat with “America’s Sweetheart” across the front to promote her line of merchandise. She closed her eyes and flashed a smile as she pulled it down over her wavy brunette locks.