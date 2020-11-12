Alexa Collins Goes Braless Underneath A Chunky Pink Cardigan: ‘It’s That Time Of The Year To Wear Sweaters’

Alexa looked chic in the casual fall ensemble.

Alexa Collins returned to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 12 to show off a chic fall outfit with her 1.2 million followers. The model’s look was modest compared to her typical bikini and lingerie ensembles, though in typical fashion, she still steamed it up by showing some serious skin.

The 25-year-old shared two photos in the latest addition to her feed. They were nearly identical, capturing her standing in front of a blank white wall while the long, stringy leaves of what appeared to be a palm tree peeked in from the top of the frame to give the scene a tropical vibe. She affixed her piercing brown eyes to the camera’s lens in the first image of the set, though averted them to something off into the distance in the following slide.

Being fall, Alexa opted to embrace one of the biggest trends by rocking a pink cardigan for the photo op, noting in the caption that it was “that time of year to wear sweaters.” The chunky knit was from LightInTheBox, and boasted a gorgeous dusty rose color that complemented the Florida cutie’s deep tan.

The garment featured a v-style neckline that hit right above Alexa’s voluptuous chest and featured three large buttons down the middle that were all fastened together. She teased her followers by allowing one of its sleeves to slink down her arm in an alluring manner. As a result, an eyeful of cleavage was left well on display, as she was going braless underneath the fall staple.

The blond bombshell teamed her cozy sweater with a pair of light-wash jeans that hugged her famous curves in all of the right ways. They clung tightly to her hips and toned thighs, suggesting that they were a skinny-cut style. The bottoms also featured a high-rise waistband that accentuated her flat tummy and slender frame.

Alexa slung a beige purse with a silver chain strap across her body and added a set of dainty band rings to give her ensemble a hint of bling. She wore her platinum locks down, styling them in a sleek middle part and voluminous waves that spilled over her shoulders, perfectly framing her face along the way.

Fans seemed thrilled by Alexa’s seasonal look, and have awarded the double-pic update nearly 3,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live. Dozens took to the comments section as well to further express their admiration for the social media star.

“Love this,” one person wrote.

“U look amazing in anything u wear,” praised another fan.

“Wow you are so beautiful and pretty,” a third follower gushed.

“Stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa seems to impress her online audience no matter what she wears. Yesterday, she dazzled them again when she showed some leg in a flirty white dress — an outfit that has amassed more than 18,000 likes to date.