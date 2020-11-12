Kindly Myers Flaunts Her Fabulous Derrière In Barely There Bikini: ‘Thank You, Next’

Playboy model Kindly Myers has a body she can be proud of, and more days than not, she shows if off on social media. Thursday was no different as the beauty took to Instagram to flaunt her fabulous booty in a string bikini with a thong bottom.

Kindly’s post was geotagged at Quintana Roo, a state of Mexico that is situated on the eastern portion of the Yucatán Peninsula. She posed in a pool that was surrounded by tables and chairs that sat underneath thatched umbrellas. A few palm trees and tropical plants were also visible in the area.

Because of the way Kindly was standing, very little could be seen of her swimsuit. That being said, it was made from a floral print fabric. The top featured a halter-style neckline and a single strap that tied around her back.The bottoms sat low on her hips with threadlike straps on her sides.

Kindly looked over her shoulder at the camera with a flirty expression on her face while she held one of her hands near her chin. She rested her other hand on the back of her head. Her thick blond tresses fell in slight waves down her back, and the ends dangled just above her butt, drawing the eye to her perky posterior. The popular influencer posed with one knee bent, further accentuating her rear end. The pose also showed off her tiny waist and toned thighs. A tattoo on her side called attention to her hourglass shape. Her skin looked flawless as it popped against the turquoise water.

In the caption, Kindly left a playful remark. She also credited the photographer and tagged online retailer Swimsuit USA as the makers of the bikini.

As they usually do, Kindly’s admirers took some time to leave a few flattering remarks in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful, totally stunning, and I love you,” gushed one follower, adding a red heart.

“You seriously look like a Super Model,” a second Instagram user added.

“Extremely beautiful and incredibly sexy,” commented a third fan with several red rose emoji.

“Awesome sexy! Beautiful face!! Charming thighs,” a fourth comment read.

Kindly certainly knows how to rock a bathing suit. Earlier tin the month, she showed off her fabulous backside in a multi-colored bikini while posing on a bridge. The top laced up the back, which added an enticing vibe to the number. The bottoms had a cheeky cut that flashed the bottom of her booty.