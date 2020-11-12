Jilissa Zoltko Stuns In Tiny Crop Top & Jeans

Jilissa Zoltko took to her Instagram account to post two new snaps. The American influencer published the photos on Wednesday, November 11, that captured her flaunting her assets and incredibly chiseled abs in a flirty crop top and jeans ensemble.

Jilissa was snapped in a place that looked like an outdoor mall. The background mostly consisted of short buildings and a lounge area. In the first picture, the babe posed with her toned backside directed to the camera. She parted her legs and angled her left hip to the side, which emphasized her booty. She placed her right hand on her hip as she looked over her shoulder and gazed at the camera.

In the second snap, Jilissa changed her stance. This time, the front side of her body was shown with her hip popped to the side. She was holding a white handbag in her right hand, while her other hand was raised to adjust her sunglasses. The hottie seemed to be looking at something with a big smile on her face.

Jilissa wore a white, one-shoulder crop top. It featured a low-cut neckline that showed a hint of her buxom curves. She was braless underneath the garment, but the lighting and angle helped censor her nipples from view. The garment’s cut left lots of skin exposed along her toned midsection, and admirers couldn’t help but gush over her flat tummy and washboard abs.

She paired the top with high-waisted dark blue, flare jeans that covered her navel. The pants fit her perfectly and helped accentuate her round derriere and lean legs.

Jilissa had a few accessories on, such as a gold bangle and a ring. For the occasion, she left her long blond hair untied and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back. Her toenails were painted with white polish, while her fingernails were painted in a french tip style.

In the caption, the model wrote something about her jeans and shared that the new piece of clothing was from PrettyLittleThing. She made sure to tag the brand in both the post and the photo.

As of this writing, the update has pulled in more than 18,800 likes and about 220 comments. The comments section was filled with various messages from her avid supporters. Most of them were compliments to her killer figure. Countless others also praised her beauty.

“Groovy vibes! I saw you in the design district last week, and I totally fell in love!” an admirer wrote.

“It should be a law that you smile in all your pics. You look prettier with it,” commented another fan.

“I love your outfit! It feels like not enough people wear bell-bottoms, do you agree?” a third follower added.