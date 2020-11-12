Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Bare Thighs In A Plaid Miniskirt While Posing On A Yacht In Dubai

Instagram model Ana Paula Saenz is currently enjoying a lavish vacation in Dubai and is keeping fans abreast of her exploits through her feed. The Mexican beauty has just updated her page with a pair of photos of herself on a yacht, which she accompanied with an uplifting caption suggesting she was living life at the fullest.

The 22-year-old was dressed to impress, putting on a leggy display in a plaid miniskirt that skimmed her thighs. The light-gray number fit her like a glove, hugging her hips and accentuating her waist. It sported bulky side pockets that only seemed to emphasize her curves and had a high-rise waistline that highlighted her trim midriff.

Ana coupled the skintight garment with a slinky racerback top, which she tucked into her skirt. Although the piece featured a jewel neckline that hid her décolletage almost entirely, it clung tightly enough to her chest to accentuate her voluptuous assets. The sleeveless design gave fans a peek at her toned arms, while its daring deep cut teased a glimpse of her bosom.

The top was a bright-white color that complemented the skirt while also flattering Ana’s deep, bronzed tan and dark tresses. The stunner wore her hair down and parted in the center, letting her locks tumble over her shoulders in tousled waves that gave her a sultry vibe. She accessorized the casual-chic look with a pastel-pink manicure, rocking elegant French tips. She added a bit of bling with a gold bangle bracelet and wore an understated short-loop necklace with a dainty round pendant.

The gorgeous brunette gave fans a frontal view of her form-fitting ensemble in the first pic, posing with her legs slightly parted and her hands cupped in front of her midriff. The second photo captured her in profile, displaying her famously pert derrière. Ana looked over her shoulder at the camera, fixing the lens with an alluring gaze. Both snaps cut off just below the knee, showcasing her perfect hourglass frame and giving followers an eyeful of her strong, curvy thighs.

Her supporters made quick work of showing their love for the upload. The double update racked up more than 20,800 likes in the first hour, in addition to nearly 250 comments. Ana’s online admirers showered the model with compliments, telling her she looked “beautiful” and “elegant.”

“Ana Paula you are very beautifull [si],” wrote one person, further expressing their admiration with three heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful photo you look absolutely gorgeous,” gushed another fan, who offered Ana a bouquet of tulips via emoji.

“Amazing,” said a third Instagrammer, ending with a trio of flames.

“Wooow,” commented a fourth follower, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

So far, Ana has documented her Dubai getaway on Instagram with a couple of sizzling posts, one of which saw her enjoying some fun in the sun on a beachfront terrace.