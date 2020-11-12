Nikki Bella Reveals Details Of Last Conversation With Ex John Cena & Opens Up About Postpartum Depression

Nikki Bella was recently interviewed by Us Weekly. During the conversation, she spoke about motherhood and relationships, which led to her opening up about ex-boyfriend John Cena’s reaction to her recently giving birth.

According to Bella, the WWE legend reached out to her and twin sister, Brie Bella, after they both gave birth to their babies earlier this year.

Bella described their conversation as “very short and sweet.” She also said that it was the first time they’d talked to each other in a long time.

However, despite the lack of communication between Bella and her ex, the pair have remained friends since their split. Bella discussed their current relationship in the interview and even weighed in on Cena’s decision to get married last month.

“John and I will be tied forever. I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years. All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!”

Bella split from Cena in 2018. She got engaged to Artem Chigvintsev in January of this year, and the couple welcomed their first son back in July. While Bella loves being a mother, she was also open and honest about some of the challenges she’s faced in recent times.

The former WWE Women’s Champion revealed that she’s struggled with postpartum depression and it’s been especially tough when Chigvintsev hasn’t been around due to work commitments.

According to Bella, she encouraged him to focus on his career after they welcomed their son into the world. However, as soon as he was gone, she realized that she wasn’t ready for him to be away from home so often.

“We have so many ups and downs. It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him. But he’s torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home.”

Bella admitted that the experience has been difficult for the couple, but they’re persevering. However, it took Brie stepping in and telling Chigvinstev that her sister was struggling to cope for them to communicate better.

While the sisters are enjoying being parents, they still have unfinished business in the squared circle. As The Inquisitr previously documented, they have been open about their desire for one last run in WWE. They also have the Women’s Tag Team Championships in their sights.