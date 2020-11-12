‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Shares Childhood Photo & Encourages Fans To Be Who They Are In New IG Share

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines encouraged fans to be who they are in an inspiring new Instagram post. She shared a never-before-seen childhood snap of what she called a little girl whom she wishes knew her true worth. In a post seen here, she added some inspirational words for those who may not realize just how special they are as she promoted her new children’s book, The World Needs Who You Were Meant to Be.

In the undated photo, Joanna was seen in what was likely a school photograph. The snap showed Joanna with her brown tresses up with pearl hair accessories attached. Joanna had tiny studs in her earlobes. She wore a pink-and-white striped top that had ruffled accents and a gold chain on her neck.

In the caption of the snap, the owner of the Magnolia line of businesses, which include a home decor online market, lifestyle journal, design blog, Silos, and reality properties, had no idea the life of riches that awaited her. Most importantly, her future would include a happy family with her husband Chip and their five children: Drake, Duke, Emmie, Ella, and Crew.

Joanna explained that the older she got, the more she realized how much time she spent believing the lie that she wasn’t good enough. She found herself fighting to get back all that time, essentially all the moments she claimed she wasted by hiding who she truly was and trying to be someone entirely different.

Noam Galai / Getty Images

She claimed that with many years of life experiences under her belt, she would love to go back in time and tell that shy, self-conscious little girl that not only was she good enough but also extraordinary. Joanna added she would love to tell her younger self that the world needed her exactly as she was.

This message appeared to resonate with her 12.8 million followers, who have hit the like button on Joanna’s post over 669,000 times thus far.

“Thank you for sharing. There are so many of us who have this in common,” wrote one follower.

“In a world full of Kardashians, be a Joanna Gaines,” claimed a second fan.

“Well said, I am full Korean. I was adopted. I, as a child, was made fun and it was hard times growing up. My daughter who is half Korean and a teenager has been made fun of in middle school and now following her into high school. I would like to share this with her!! Thank you for your kind and sweet words,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Love this so much,” exclaimed a fourth fan.