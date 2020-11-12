Khloe Terae Exposes Her Sand-Covered Chest At The Beach In Playa Del Carmen: ‘Swipe For A Sunset Surprise’

Khloe Terae’s most recent Instagram share is undoubtedly one of her hottest yet. The model and social media influencer took to her page on November 12 to share two new images that generated a lot of buzz with her 2.4 million fans.

The first image in the set captured the model posing directly in front of the camera. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Playa Del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Khloe stood with a gorgeous pastel-colored sky at her back, and a tease of the ocean was also able to be seen. She extended one arm forward to snap that selfie as she directed her attention toward the sky. Khloe used the opposite hand to cover her chest while still exposing plenty of cleavage for her adoring audience. The angle of the shot also revealed a peek at her printed bathing suit bottoms, and her arms and abs were also covered with speckles of sand.

The second photo revealed the “sunset surprise” and was even hotter than the first. Khloe stood in the center of the frame to snap the selfie-style shot. The background was similar and Khloe ensured that all eyes were glued to her body. She tucked one hand underneath her bust, exposing her chest entirely, and covering what was necessary with sand. The rest of her beautiful, bronze figure was also very much display.

Khloe accessorized her beachside look with a pair of necklaces. One was gold and had a circular pendant on the end of it, and the other was silver and boasted a chunky piece. She wore a pair of earrings and a set of bracelets, providing the racy look with just the right amount of bling.

Khloe styled her blond locks with a middle part and sexy beach waves that cascaded over her shoulders and back.

In her caption, she directed fans to the link in her bio and added two emoji to grab attention. Within minutes of the update going live, it’s earned more than 3,000 likes and 80-plus comments. Most fans complimented the model’s racy look while a few more used emoji instead.

“Supermodel and superstar. You are a goddess. Very beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Wow looking gorgeous love those eyez n smile,” a second social media user added.

“Naked at it’s best. Lucky sand at the beach,” another complimented.

“You very beautiful sex. Love all your pix, especially this one,” a fourth gushed.