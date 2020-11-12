Nastia Liukin Rocks A Bold Top In Sexy Instagram Video & Announces The Launch Of Her YouTube Channel

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin thrilled her 1 million Instagram followers with her most recent update — a short video in which she got glamorous in a bold top. The clip was filmed in front of a pale pink backdrop that added a whimsical vibe to the post, and she wore a shirt with plenty of eye-catching details.

The garment had long sleeves, and the piece was crafted from a nude fabric that hugged her toned figure, clinging to her sculpted arms and shoulders. The look had a crew neckline that covered up her chest, and every inch of the fabric was sprinkled with bedazzled gem embellishments that added sparkle to the look.

The bodice of the top was covered in pale pink feathers that added dimension and movement to the piece, and the feathers also drew attention to her figure. She paired the top with simple light-wash denim jeans that had a high-waisted fit.

Her long blond locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest and back in beachy, effortless waves. She had her silky tresses tucked behind her ears, framing her stunning features.

She kept the accessories simple, allowing her clothing to make the major style statement in her look, and wore a pair of minimalist earrings.

She struck a few different poses throughout the short video, remaining seated but tilting her head and tucking a strand of hair behind her ear as she flaunted her stunning beauty. At the end of the clip, Nastia pursed her lips and blew a kiss at the camera before flashing a radiant smile.

She paired the video with a caption that revealed she had recently launched her YouTube channel, and she asked her audience to check out what she dubbed “the REAL me.”

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 6,000 likes as well as 82 comments within 11 hours of going live.

“Yay! Congrats! Can’t wait to watch your future videos!” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” another follower chimed in, captivated by Nastia’s beauty.

“Loved your gymnastics and I’ve followed you for years. I love your strength and grace!” a third fan remarked.

“So excited to get to personally (through the internet obviously) get to know you more!” a fourth person commented.

