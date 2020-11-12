Brielle Biermann Gives ‘Angel Energy’ In Nothing But A Fur Coat And Heels

The reality star flaunted her tan on Instagram.

Brielle Biermann took to Instagram this week and posed in what appeared to be nothing but a faux fur coat and heels. The Don’t Be Tardy star gave the impression she wasn’t wearing a dress — or anything else — as she wrapped herself up in the light gray garment for two stunning photos.

The first shot in the November 11 upload showed her posing in the junction of two white paneled walls. She wrapped up in the fluffy number, with her left arm over her torso, the coat slipping down to reveal her bare shoulders and décolletage.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s daughter sported a pretty serious look as she turned her head to the left, her brunette locks cascading over her right shoulder in loose waves. She tagged hairstylist Brittany Harrington on the photo.

The second shot was taken from further away, giving a better look at the reality star’s tanned and toned legs, as well as an ornate gold sconce on the wall. She slightly bent her left knee and rocked open-toe high heels which had thin straps over her toes and around her ankles. Brielle tagged another hairstylist, Chrissy Rasmussen, in that pic.

The 23-year-old social media influencer showcased her long, red manicure as she touched her right arm and slightly pursed her full, glossy lips.

In the comments section, Brielle confirmed the garment was from Target after a fan recognized it.

“You get your coat from target!?” they asked with a heart eye face.

“YES,” Brielle responded in all caps.

Others made it clear they were dazzled by her latest display.

“Omg sign me up for a little rug burn,” one user commented with three fire, two red heart, and a thumbs up emoji.

“OBSESSED!!! We love a brunette queen,” a second admirer wrote, referring to the darker locks Brielle debuted on Instagram in September.

The upload has received 220-plus comments and over 29,400 likes.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star already thrilled her 1.3 million followers once this week when she went pantsless in a triple-pic social media update.

Brielle rocked a blue shirt and knee-high white croc-print boots as she struck a few poses on a sofa, with double braids in her hair. According to her geotag, she was in Las Vegas. She captioned the post with a lyric from the PnB Rock, Nicki Minaj, and Murda Beatz song “FENDI.”

“Shawty got swag, she rocking fendi, it’s all on her boots,” she wrote with a blue heart.