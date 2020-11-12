Brielle Biermann Gives ‘Angel Energy’ In Nothing But A Fur Coat And Heels

The reality star flashed her tan on Instagram.

Brielle Biermann had jaws dropping on Instagram this week when she appeared to pose in nothing but a faux fur coat and heels. The Don’t Be Tardy star gave the impression she wasn’t wearing a dress as she wrapped herself up in the light blue garment for two stunning photos.

The first shot in the November 11 upload showed her posing in the corner of two white, panelled walls. She wrapped up in the fluffy coat with her left arm around her torso, pulling it down to show off her bare shoulders and décolletage.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s daughter gave a pretty serious look as she turned her head to the left with her brunette locks over her right shoulder in loose waves. She tagged her hair stylist Brittany Harrington on the photo.

The second shot was taken from further away for a better look at the reality star’s tanned and toned legs and an ornate gold sconce. She slightly bent her left leg and rocked barely there open toe high heels with thin straps over her toes and around her ankles. Brielle tagged another hair stylist, Chrissy Rasmussen.

The 23-year-old social media influencer showed at her long, red manicure as she touched her right arm and slightly pursed her full, glossy lips.

In the comments section, Brielle confirmed the garment was from Target after a fan recognized it.

“You get your coat from target!?” they asked with a heart eye face.

“YES,” Brielle responded in all caps.

Others made it clear they were dazzled by her latest display.

“Omg sign me up for a little rug burn,” one fan commented with three fire, two red heart, and a thumbs up emoji.

“OBSESSED!!! We love a brunette queen,” a second wrote, referring to the darker locks she debuted on Instagram in September.

Brielle’s upload has received 220-plus comments and over 29,400 likes.

The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star already thrilled her 1.3 million followers once this week when she went pantsless in a triple social media update.

Brielle rocked a blue shirt and knee-high white snakeskin-print boots as she struck a few poses on a sofa with double braids in her hair. According to her geotag, she was in Las Vegas. She captioned it with a lyric from the PnB Rock, Nicki Minaj, and Murda Beatz song “FENDI.”

“Shawty got swag, she rocking fendi, it’s all on her boots,” she wrote with a blue heart.