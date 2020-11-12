Plus Size Model Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Gorgeous Curves In Semi-Sheer Lingerie

Ashley Alexiss took to Instagram to share another stunning shot of her bombshell curves. Unlike her last photo that was filtered in black and white, Ashley’s Wednesday update was in full color.

The snapshot captured the model in the center of the frame. She appeared to be in a studio where she was posed against a white backdrop. Ashley rested one hand on the ground to balance her weight, using the opposite hand to brush her eyebrow. She had her chest facing toward the camera and her derriere on the ground. Ashley averted her stare off-camera and wore a huge smile for the photo op.

She opted for a sexy one-piece that hugged her hourglass curls in all the right ways. The purple fabric clung tightly to her body, and it had semi-sheer panels that exposed her fair skin underneath. The rest of the garment was made up of lace flowers, giving the look even more of a sexy vibe. The perimeter of the garment was trimmed in black, and it had a set of thick straps tat secured over her shoulders.

Its scooping neckline showed off her ample bust while a set of thin, crisscrossing strings drew even more attention to her voluptuous assets. There was a silky piece of fabric directly underneath Ashley’s bust that highlighted her curvy physique even more. It also had high leg holes that showed a tease of her shapely thighs. The model wore a silver ring on her finger as her only visible accessory, which provided her look with just the right amount of bling.

She wore a deep side part, and her flowing mane tumbled over her shoulders and back. In the caption, Ashley shared with fans that she tries “not to laugh” at her own jokes while also referring to herself as “hilarious.”

Fans have not been shy about making their love for the image known. Within a matter of hours, it’s earned more than 17,000 likes and 135-plus comments. Some Instagrammers raved over Ashley’s incredible body while a few more complimented her personality. Several others struggled to come up with the proper words and used emoji instead.

“Absolutely stunning natural beauty of the most beautiful women in the world girls call me Charlie mwah,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“You are an amazing woman,” a second fan complimented.

“Wooow breath taking beautiful and love the hair and eyes and outfit,” a third gushed, adding a few flames.

“By god how beautiful you look,” a fourth wrote.