‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Reveals Her Baby’s Gender After Fans Slam Her For Cliffhanger

It's a girl for Scheana and Brock as they finally add some color to their gender reveal.

Scheana Shay finally revealed the gender of her baby.

The 35-year-old Vanderpump Rules star, who recently announced she is pregnant with her boyfriend Brock Davies’ child, updated fans on Instagram days after she posted a “cliffhanger” from her reveal party.

In new photos shared to her social media page, Scheana wore a yellow jumpsuit as she beamed with excitement after setting off a powder/confetti cannon that exploded with pink. Dad-to-be Brock was missing a shoe as the happy couple smooched in a second photo.

In the caption to the post, Scheana confirmed that she was expecting a girl and that she can’t wait to shower her with super girly things. The SUR waitress and singer is due with her child in April.

Scheana received positive comments from several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Charlie Burnett, and former series star Kristen Doute,

“I can’t wait to meet her!” Kristen wrote.

“YAY angel baby girl I cant wait to welcome her into the world! ” added fellow SURver Raquel LLeviss.

Others were more critical of the splashy reveal announcement.

“Oh yay…..another pointless bothersome baby reveal…….great way to truly dictate gifts from ur friends…..nice goin,” one commenter wrote.

“Dictate gifts?” Scheana replied. “Wtf are you talking about? No one brings presents to a reveal. Bye!”

Last week, some social media followers were annoyed when Scheana shared a series of photos of her bumblebee-themed bash to Instagram but kept the reveal part to a black and white photo so fans couldn’t see if there was blue or pink confetti when the child’s gender was revealed to the party guests.

In the comments to her post, some questioned why Scheana kept the most important detail a secret from her social media followers, and others dragged her for directing followers to her blog where she also kept the final result a mystery.

In response to the fan backlash, the Bravo beauty admitted that she liked having a secret and explained that she wanted her to see the party pics and experience the celebration without worrying about the end result.

Fans know that Scheana suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, so it’s no wonder she didn’t want to share everything at once.

Several Vanderpump Rules stars are expecting babies in early 2021. In addition to Scheana, Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent are expecting babies in April. Former star Stassi Schroeder is due with her daughter in early January.