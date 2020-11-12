Maren Morris Slays In A Sexy Black Satin And Lace Ensemble On The Red Carpet At The CMAs

Maren Morris rocked a sexy black ensemble that resembled lingerie.

Maren Morris sure knows how to make a dramatic entrance. She walked the red carpet at the 2020 CMA Awards, which was held at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee on November 11, wearing an all-black ensemble that showed off her amazing physique. According to E! News, the outfit was by designer Dolce & Gabbana from their 2020 fall winter collection.

The country music sensation sizzled in a satin two-piece lingerie-style set that featured a bralette top that fit snugly over her full bosom. The garment showed off plenty of cleavage. The bottom portion of the outfit was high-waisted revealing just a slight hint of Maren’s slim tummy. The top of the waistband was trimmed with a scalloped edge all the way around. Her sculpted thighs were on full display as she posed with her hand on her hip and staring at the camera.

To complement her sultry look, Maren wore a floor-length robe that was completely made with intricate black lace with a floral design. It was trimmed in feminine ruffles around the sleeves and around the neckline. The ruffles didn’t stop there, however, as they continued down the front and around the bottom of the train as it was spread out around her. The gorgeous covering was held in place by a thin satin belt that was tied in the front.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The 30-year-old mom of one completed the look with black strappy platform heels. She accessorized with gold chandelier earrings that dangled down from her ears. As seen in the photos, Maren added a pop of color to her dark outfit with her red lips. She wore her golden tresses flowing down her back with the sides tucked behind her ears.

Maren brought home three top awards for the night, including single of the year, song of the year, and female vocalist of the year.

The “My Church” songstress brought her handsome husband, Ryan Hurd, 34, along for the festivities. He matched up with his wife in a Dolce & Gabbana suit. The thick fabric belt that was tied around his waist added a different flair to the jacket.

The couple share a son, 7-month-old Hayes. Just a few hours before the event, Maren took to her Instagram stories sharing a picture of herself with a coffee cup in her hand. The caption revealed how her CMA mornings have changed since she had the baby. She indicated that she now has three cups of coffee and changes diapers.

In contrast to last night’s attire, Maren chose a bright orange color for her red carpet style two months ago at the 2020 ACM Awards. The dress hugged her curvy body and accentuated her assets. She revealed even more cleavage with the plunging neckline.