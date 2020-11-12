Suzy Cortez Flaunts Impressive Assets In Metallic Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Brunette bombshell Suzy Cortez has a killer body, and she seems to enjoy putting it on display for her online audience. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to delight her admirers with a sultry snapshot that featured her looking smoking hot in a metallic swimsuit that had a plunging neckline and high-cut legs.

Suzy’s bathing suit was a pink metallic color. It might have been a one piece, but that did not mean it was any less revealing that some of the bikinis that she wears. In fact, the skimpy number did little to cover up. It had a deep neckline that went below her belly button. Narrow sides on the front managed to cover her most of her breasts, but they still showed off plenty of cleavage and side boob. The flirty cut also put her flat abs on display. The swimsuit also had high-cut legs that revealed her booty.

The former Miss BumBum World winner wore her long locks down in waves with most of them over one of her shoulders, and she wore a pair of large pearl earrings to accessorize her outfit.

Suzy let her body do the talking as she stood next a blank black wall, keeping all distractions to a minimum. The camera captured her from a slight side view, giving her the perfect opportunity to show off her impressive curves. The image was cropped at the tops of her thighs.

And show them off she did. The model stood with one hip cocked to the side and arched her back, flaunting her thin waistline and the sexy curve of her hips and lower back. With her arms at her sides, she showcased her shapely shoulders and arms. The pose also put her cleavage on full display as she gazed at the camera with a sultry look on her face. In addition, her smooth skin looked flawless under the lighting.

Dozens of Suzy’s fans took to the comments to leave a variety of emoji that included flames and hearts.

Other fans took some time to leave compliments.

“Wow. Very gorgeous… Perfect. I like very much. Kiss,” wrote one follower.

“Hottie,” a second comment read.

“You look wonderful,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

Suzy never lets her fans go for very long without giving them come sexy content. Earlier this week, she shared a snap that saw her rocking a set of bright blue lingerie that included a strappy bra and a pair of lace panties. She also wore a garter belt and a sheer coverup to complete her enticing outfit.