Yovanna Ventura Flaunts Sexy Figure In See-Through Shirt & Black Panties

Yovanna Ventura took to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, November 12, to post a couple of sexy new snaps in which she flaunted her killer figure in a transparent top and black panties.

The black button-up top was undone at the chest and featured wide sleeves that fanned out at the forearms. It clung loosely to the model’s curves and ended at her waist, showing off a strip of toned abdomen. The transparent material revealed that Yovanna was wearing a black bra underneath. Viewers got an eyeful of her cleavage, which was left on display by the unbuttoned top. On her lower half, she sported a pair of string-waisted underwear that showed off plenty of skin along her pelvis and hips.

Yovanna completed the look with her long, brunette tresses worn loose from a part down the center of her scalp. Her hair cascaded down her back and over her shoulders to her waist. She also flaunted a set of French-manicured fingernails.

The photos were taken in an interior space where Yovanna posed in front of a marble dresser and a variety of plants that gave the environment a tropical feel. A white lamp sat on the surface of the dresser in addition to other decorative items. Yovanna’s black-and-brown dog was featured in the third snap, peeking out from between the foliage.

In the first photo, Yovanna stood with her hands on her hips and her torso slightly curved. She gazed directly toward the camera with her glossy lips slightly parted. The pose showed off her cleavage and drew attention to her scantily clad lower half. In the second slide, she struck a silly pose for the photographer. She held one hand up to her forehead while keeping the other at her hip. Yovanna looked toward a large leaf hanging over her shoulder and stuck out her tongue.

In the caption of the post, Yovanna told her 5.3 million followers that she was wearing an outfit from fashion brand PrettyLittleThing. The photos earned nearly 65,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first day of going live on the photo-sharing site. Many of the model’s followers expressed their love for her in their messages while others gushed over her stunning beauty. Several others enjoyed the third photo of her dog.

“You’re gorgeous as always,” one Instagram user commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji and two red hearts for emphasis.

“So beautiful Yovanna, and your dog is beautiful too,” another adoring fan wrote.