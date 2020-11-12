Kiki Passo Shows Off Cleavage & Curves In Tiny Black Bikini On Instagram

Kiki Passo stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot update. On Wednesday, November 11, the Brazilian model showed off her ample assets and fabulous figure in a skimpy black bikini.

Kiki rocked a sexy two-piece swimsuit that exposed plenty of skin. It included a teeny top that was cut so small. However, the cups were fully-lined, which secured her nipples. The swimwear displayed a glimpse of her underboob from certain angles. The garment also had a plunging neckline that flaunted her insane cleavage.

The thick straps that went over her shoulders accentuated her slim arms. Extra-long straps were crisscrossed around her midriff, which helped highlight her toned midsection.

The matching bottoms were just as revealing. It boasted a low-cut waistline that accentuated her flat stomach. Only a tiny piece of fabric covered her privates. Its waistband was made up of thin strings that clung to her small waist.

The sizzling snap showed Kiki flaunting her bodacious curves in a yacht. She posed sideways on the seats, sitting on her legs with her thighs spread. The babe placed her right hand on the backrest while she used her other hand to hold her phone. Her head was slightly tilted as she looked into the lens with an intense gaze and a closed-lip smile.

Kiki wore her platinum blond hair down and heavily tossed to one side. Her locks seemed blow-dried, as it was straight and full of volume. She let the strands fall on her back. As for her accessories, she opted to wear several bangles and a dainty pendant necklace.

In the caption, Kiki wrote something about a betting app called Bookit Sports. She urged her followers to check out the software application. The internet personality also mentioned who she was betting on.

In under a day of being live on the social media site, the post has earned more than 46,400 likes and an upward of 370 comments. Hundreds of her online supporters flocked to the comments section, showering her with various messages. Several other admirers also praised her facial features and body. Most of them described her beauty in words, while others used emoji to get their point across.

“Absolutely gorgeous! Black looks great on you. My favorite color. Well, I don’t like any forms of gambling, but for you, I’ll try it out,” one of her fans commented.

“You look phenomenal, as always! I know you had your nose done, and I cannot wait to see your new selfie. Once all is okay, of course. I bet you look 10,000 times more beautiful,” gushed another admirer.

“Bro, can u just like chill. I can’t take the heat,” added another follower.